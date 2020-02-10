Coronavirus India Updates: No New Cases From Suspected Samples
Since the beginning of the coronavirus, a total of 1572 samples have been tested in India till date, so far only 3 are confirmed positive
According to a press release by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), there have been 654 samples tested from the quarantine centres for those who were rescued from Wuhan - all of these tested negative for nCov.
These will be re-tested on the 14th day of quarantine to rule out any scope of infection.
Outside of these quarantine zones, 918 samples from suspected cases all over India are being tested So far, only 3 of these have been confirmed to be positive and they all hail from Kerala.
As of today, no new case in India has emerged from those within and outside quarantine zones.
The tests are being conducted in the ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune, 13 Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) and National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi.
The laboratory in Pune is the site for quality assurance and confirmation of any positive cases.