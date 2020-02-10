Coronavirus Updates: Death Toll Rises to 908; 40,000 Total Cases

There were 97 deaths and 3,062 new confirmed cases of the lethal infection on Sunday, China's National Health Commission said.

Ninety-one deaths were in Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, two in Anhui, and one each in Heilongjiang, Jiangxi, Hainan and Gansu, according to the commission.

A total of 908 people have died of the disease and 40,171 confirmed cases of the outbreak were reported in 31 provincial-level regions so far, it said.

The toll has overtaken the global number of deaths caused by the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus, which killed 774 people in 2002-03.