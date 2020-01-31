Coronavirus Vaccine: China’s Richest Man Jack Ma Donates Rs 100 Cr

The death toll in China has increased sharply to 170 with 38 more fatalities while the confirmed cases jumped to 7,711, China's National Health Commission said on Thursday.

China has allocated 27.3 billion yuan (about USD 3.94 billion) to support the battle across the country against the novel coronavirus, the Finance Ministry said.

The funds have been allocated to guarantee the coronavirus prevention and control work, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

More efforts are required to improve fiscal and taxation measures for coronavirus prevention and control in a timely manner, the Finance Ministry said.

Financial departments at all levels should reasonably allocate funds and make sure that the prevention and control work will not be affected by funding problems, the meeting noted, Xinhua reported.