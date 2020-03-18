COVID-19: 2 Housing Societies, 1000 People Under Watch in Noida
After two cases of COVID-19 patients came to light, housing societies in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, have put in a number of measures in place to control the spread. The Noida Chief Medical Officer confirmed to us that 1345 people, who had come in contact with COVID-19 positive persons, or suspected persons are being kept under surveillance in Noida.
980 people are under self quarantine in their houses and 182 swabs have been sent for testing, confirmed Dr Anupam Bhargav.
Three housing societies in Sector 78 and Sector 100 were on partial lockdown as of March 18th while sanitising efforts were on and samples were being collected. These housing societies have asked for calm and cooperation among the residents as they work with the District Magistrate to come up with solutions.
Uttar Pradesh has reported 14 cases of COVID-19 from multiple cities in the state.
Delhi’s first COVID-19 case also worked in a Noida factory and the factory workers were put under surveillance for 14 days.
