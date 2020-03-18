COVID-19: 2 Housing Societies, 1000 People Under Watch in Noida

After two cases of COVID-19 patients came to light, housing societies in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, have put in a number of measures in place to control the spread. The Noida Chief Medical Officer confirmed to us that 1345 people, who had come in contact with COVID-19 positive persons, or suspected persons are being kept under surveillance in Noida.

980 people are under self quarantine in their houses and 182 swabs have been sent for testing, confirmed Dr Anupam Bhargav.