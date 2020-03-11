  • hamburger-icon
Daniel Radcliffe Denies Suffering From COVID-19
A tweet suggested that the Harry Potter star was suffering from coronavirus.
A tweet suggested that the Harry Potter star was suffering from coronavirus.(Photo: Instagram)

Daniel Radcliffe Denies Suffering From COVID-19

IANS
Health News

Actor Daniel Radcliffe has become the first star to be caught up in a coronavirus hoax.

A tweet from a fake BBC account, which has since gone viral, suggested the “Harry Potter” star had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

But representatives of the star says the story is “not true”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The tweet has also been deleted.

Over 3,500 people around the world have lost their lives to the disease so far and there are more than 113,000 cases.

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by FIT .)

Also Read : Coronavirus | Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Postpone Japan Wedding

(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT)

Subscribe to FIT on Telegram

Follow our Health News section for more stories.

    Loading...