Daniel Radcliffe Denies Suffering From COVID-19
Actor Daniel Radcliffe has become the first star to be caught up in a coronavirus hoax.
But representatives of the star says the story is “not true”, reports aceshowbiz.com.
The tweet has also been deleted.
Over 3,500 people around the world have lost their lives to the disease so far and there are more than 113,000 cases.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by FIT .)
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT)
Subscribe to FIT on Telegram