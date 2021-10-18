Arthritis: 7 Foods to Avoid

According to the US NIH, arthritis is a common chronic disease involving inflammation of joints, affecting the muscles, bones and other parts, depending on its type. It mainly affects people older than 50 years of age, but a person can be diagnosed with arthritis at any age.

There are more than 100 types of arthritis but two main ones include osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Osteoarthritis is more common and does not cause inflammation. According to the NIH, 40 percent of men and 47 percent of women suffer from osteoarthritis.

Research shows that dietary changes can help you manage arthritis symptoms and reduce inflammation. Here are seven foods that you can avoid to reduce the severity of the disease.