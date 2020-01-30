Is the Wuhan Coronavirus as Deadly as the SARS and MERS Outbreaks?

As Wuhan’s coronavirus spreads fast, countries around the world have started preparations to protect themselves from the outbreak. While cases have been confirmed in 20 countries now, timely isolation, monitoring, and screening of passengers coming from China will hopefully help contain the spread of the new strain of coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Deaths have only been reported from China, which is why the World Health Organisation (WHO) hasn’t declared it a public health emergency of international concern yet. However, the spiraling of the virus — that can be transmitted through close human contact — has led the emergency committee to meet again on 30 January, Thursday to reconsider its decision.

But this isn’t the first time that a viral infection has stirred panic. What happened in the past and is the current outbreak as contagious? Is it, for instance, any deadlier than influenza?