London Patient Explained: Is a Cure to HIV/AIDS in Sight?

40 million people worldwide live with HIV/AIDS. Currently there is NO cure.

Then came along the Berlin patient in 2007 – the first man to be cured of HIV.

10 years ago people described a person identified as "Berlin Patient" where a patient with HIV who had blood cancer had a complete removal of their blood system and replacement with a donor’s immune system which is called an allogenic stem cell transplantation.

The donor was unique. He had something called a Delta 32 gene mutation that is found in 1 percent of Northern Europeans that protects them from ever getting HIV.

Later, the patient was identified as Timothy Ray Brown.

After undergoing intense radiation, chemotherapy and stem cell transplantation, Brown was declared CURED of HIV. Many attempts were made to replicate the treatment – most failed, prompting some to call the treatment a fluke.

But was it?

FIT spoke with Dr Ravindra Gupta, a scientist who led the team at University College London that was behind the "London Patient," only the second man to be cured of HIV.