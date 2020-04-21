Peels And Stems: Your Way To Health During COVID-19 Lockdown
A lesser known fact is that most nutrients - vitamins and minerals and antioxidants - are concentrated in the peels, and trashing them is actually a huge loss. Plus they are low in calories, virtually free of fat, cholesterol and sugar. And we also cant ignore the fact that these days due to lockdown, the less we waste the better. Peels and stems can keep us full and deliver the necessary nutrients.
Simply put it pays huge dividends to learn to eat them. Try these simple, delicious and super healthy recipes during COVID-19 lockdown.
Karela Aloo Bhujia
Grate the skin of 500 gm bitter gourd (karela), put some salt and keep aside for half an hour. Wash with water and squeeze dry. Cracked some mustard seeds and rain in 1 tsp sarson oil, add 1 thinly sliced medium onion, stir fry till pink in colour, add 1 chopped boiled potato, season with salt, red chili and amchur, stir fry for 3 minutes, add grated bitter gourd skin and cook till done. Sprinkle some amchur on top before serving.
Ghia Peels, Sprouts Subzi
Next time when you make the bottle gourd, wash the peels and keep aside. Stir fry 1 sliced onion, and 1 small cubeb potato, add salt, red chili powder to taste and ghia peels. Add 2 tbsp sprouts (any), sprinkle some water, cover and cook till done.
Danthal Khatta Meetha
Heat 1 tbsp oil, crackle 1/2 tsp cumin seeds, add 1 onion chopped, sauté till golden in colour. Add 1/2 tbsp ginger garlic paste, cook for a few minutes. Now add 1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder, 1 teaspoon coriander powder, 1/2 teaspoon turmeric and 1/2 tsp pay bhaji masala and sauté for a min. Add puree of 2 tomatoes. Cook till oil separates. Now add 250 gm cauliflower stalks and some leaves and salt to taste. Sprinkle some water and pressure cook for 1 whistle. Add garam masala and garnish with coriander.
Quick Mixed Peels Stir Fry
Heat mustard oil, add a pinch of kalonji (nigela seeds), 1 green chilli, 1/2 chopped onion and a chopped potato, and whatever 1 cup of peels you have handy - potato/pumpkin/lauki peels, add salt to taste and a pinch of turmeric and cook till done.
Tangy Lemony Herbal Oil
Mix grated lemon peels into a cup of olive oil, the zest of two lemons, a generous bunch of fresh thyme or basil, a teaspoon each of chilli flakes and granulated garlic and a few whole black peppercorns. It’s perfect to use as a dressing for your salads or to marinate your meats.
Watermelon Rind Chutney
Take only the white portion of the watermelon rind (separate the pink inner flesh, and also trim off the outer green skin) and cube into half inch pieces. In a pan add in the rind cubes (3 cups), ½ cup sugar, ½ cup minced ginger, 1 tbsp green chilli, and garlic each, ½ cup vinegar, ½ cup water, 2-3 crushed black peppercorns, and ½ tsp salt. Bring to boil over medium heat, then let it simmer for fifty minutes. Keep stirring. All the sugar will dissolve and it will become translucent and tender. Now let it cool, transfer into an airtight container and chill for a day to let the flavours settle.
Ash Gourd Chutney
It’s the skin of the ash gourd that keeps sugar levels down. When cooked as a vegetable cook it with the skin. I particularly like ash gourd skin chutney. For the chutney, peel the gourd and chop the peels fine. Boil in a little water till soft and then grind with a little coconut, fried green chillies, lemon juice and ginger.
(Kavita is a nutritionist, weight management consultant and health writer based in Delhi. She is the author of Don't Diet! 50 Habits of Thin People (Jaico) and Ultimate Grandmother Hacks: 50 Kickass Traditional Habits for a Fitter You (Rupa))
