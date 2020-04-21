Peels And Stems: Your Way To Health During COVID-19 Lockdown

A lesser known fact is that most nutrients - vitamins and minerals and antioxidants - are concentrated in the peels, and trashing them is actually a huge loss. Plus they are low in calories, virtually free of fat, cholesterol and sugar. And we also cant ignore the fact that these days due to lockdown, the less we waste the better. Peels and stems can keep us full and deliver the necessary nutrients.

Simply put it pays huge dividends to learn to eat them. Try these simple, delicious and super healthy recipes during COVID-19 lockdown.