Six SC Judges Infected With Swine Flu As Judge Wears Mask to Court

Six judges of the Supreme Court are suffering from swine flu, following which they did not attend court, an apex court judge said on Tuesday, 25 February.

Justice DY Chandrachud, while conducting the court proceedings, announced that all apex court judges held a meeting with Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, over the case of six of their colleagues infected by H1N1 virus.

An apex court judge, Sanjiv Khanna, came to the court wearing a mask.

Justice Chandrachud said that it was decided that the top court will make vaccines available for innoculation of lawyers.