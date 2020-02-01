Coronavirus: 4 Questions About Public Health Emergencies Answered

At the time of declaring a PHEIC, the WHO also issues advice specifically to the country or countries affected as well as the rest of the world. For instance, some of the WHO recommendations to China include: implementing a comprehensive risk communication strategy to inform citizens of China about the outbreak; implementing exit screening for all individuals leaving the country; and sharing full data on all human cases. It also urged China to identify the zoonotic source of the outbreak.

The WHO also advised that restrictions on the movement of people and goods during outbreaks are often not helpful and may cause unintended negative effects. It also advised the global community to “provide support to low- and middle-income countries to enable their response.”