Yami Gautam Opens up on Her Skin Condition, Keratosis Pilaris: What Is It?

Yami Gautam revealed on Monday that she has been suffering from an incurable skin condition, known as keratosis pilaris. The 32-year old actress took to Instagram to share her unedited photos and talked about the rough dry bumps on her skin caused due to keratosis pilaris.

This skin condition has many different causes and symptoms.

Keratosis Pilaris is a common and harmless disease that causes dry, rough and tiny patches or bumps on legs, arms, thighs or buttocks of a person. They are not itchy or painful.