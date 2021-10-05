Yami Gautam Opens up on Her Skin Condition, Keratosis Pilaris: What Is It?
Know all about Yami's Gautam's skin problem: Keratosis Pilaris
Yami Gautam revealed on Monday that she has been suffering from an incurable skin condition, known as keratosis pilaris. The 32-year old actress took to Instagram to share her unedited photos and talked about the rough dry bumps on her skin caused due to keratosis pilaris.
This skin condition has many different causes and symptoms.
Keratosis Pilaris is a common and harmless disease that causes dry, rough and tiny patches or bumps on legs, arms, thighs or buttocks of a person. They are not itchy or painful.
Keratosis Pilaris: Symptoms
Keratosis pilaris can affect anyone but it is more common in children and teenagers with these symptoms:
Tiny, dry bumps on the thighs, cheeks, legs, arms or buttocks which are usually painful and harmless.
Pinkish skin around the patches or bumps
Irritable skin
Bumps may be of different colours like pink, white, red or brown.
Dry, rough patches on the skin.
The skin appears like sandpaper, plucked chicken or goosebumps, also commonly known as 'chicken skin'.
Symptoms worsen during change of weather especially with low humidity.
Keratosis Pilaris: Causes
This condition affects the skin due to the continuous buildup of a hard protein known as keratin near the hair follicles that block the pores. Keratin protects the skin from harmful substances, chemicals or any skin infections.
There is no specific reason that leads to this condition. It might be genetic or the result of atopic dermatitis. This skin condition may worsen during summer due to the dry environment.
Keratosis Pilaris: Treatment
There is no cure for this genetic skin condition, but there are ways to treat it and prevent it from getting worse.
According to a study published in NCBI, keratosis pilaris has no cure, but it gets better overtime. In extreme cases doctors may recommend laser treatments or phototherapy, but before that the patient must be well informed of the outcomes and expectations.
A dermatologist may recommend a moisturising treatment that may lessen the appearance of the bumps or patches and deal with the dryness and itchiness.
Lactic acid and urea present in these treatments loosens the patches or bumps and makes the skin softer. Other treatments may include retinol creams, chemical peels and exfoliation.
Keratosis Pilaris: Prevention
Studies show that since the treatments have no sure outcomes, the results may differ from person to person. There are a few dos and don'ts to prevent the condition from getting worse.
Don't scratch the dry bumps or patches.
Replace the hot showers with cold or warm baths.
Moisturise the skin frequently.
Use oil-based products, soaps and shower gels.
Avoid friction and wear comfortable clothes rather than the tight ones.
