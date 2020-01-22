Doctors Use Unique Technique to Treat a 17-Yr-Old’s Heart Defect

In the first such case in the world, a 17-year-old girl Mythili, underwent a ‘double switch surgery’ using a new technique, called the Ozaki technique on the right chambers of her heart.

The method involved recreating the pulmonary valve using the pericardium (the membrane enclosing the heart). In Mythili’s case, a conduit was also made using the same membrane, which meant no external conduit was required.

The complicated and first-of-its-kind surgery was performed at GKNM hospital in Coimbatore by Dr Vijay Kumar and Dr Christopher W Baird, a pediatric cardiac surgeon from Boston who was visiting the hospital.