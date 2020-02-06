Budget 2020: Should We Increase the Age of Marriage & Motherhood?

Should India re-think the age of marriage, in a bid to lower our alarming maternal mortality rate (MMR)? Can the state decide the appropriate age for women to become mothers? And there’s the larger question: will this move actually save Indian mothers?

On Saturday, 1 February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the 2020 Budget and announced that a task force would be assembled to recommend the right age for women to become mothers.

In her speech, Sitharaman noted that the age of marriage had been amended from 15 to 18 for women in 1978. She linked the lowering of MMR and improving nutrition levels to the progress of our country, and urged that the “issue about the age of a girl entering motherhood needs to be seen in this light.”

Sitharaman said India is a "caring society" and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to women’s health. But is increasing the age of marriage the best way forward?

FIT spoke to industry experts.