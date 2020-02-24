How to Dress When Pregnant? ‘New ‘Garbha Sanskar’ Course Will Help
Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow University will be the first in the country to launch a certificate and diploma course on ‘Garbha Sanskaar.’
In a unique initiative ahead of the International Women's Day, Lucknow University’s Institute of Women Studies is planning to launch the course to educate students on motherhood and pregnancy.
The course has raised some eyeballs already because among the topics to be covered are what maternity clothes to wear and what music she should listen to.
"The step has been taken after state governor Anandiben Patel, who is also the chancellor of state varsities, proposed the administration to train girls for their prospective role as mothers," Durgesh Srivastava, spokesperson, Lucknow University told ANI.
It will be either a three-month certificate or a six-month diploma course, and male students are also encouraged to participate.
"We are working on this and it will be implemented in the upcoming academic session of the university," Srivastava said on Sunday, 23 February.
The University maintains that this course will be educational and will generate employment, reported NDTV.
Behavioural & Nutritional Lessons, Family Planning Awareness
“While some of the women on the verge of pregnancy are educated and aware, others are not. Through this course, an effort has been made to tell the women how they should live in a clean environment, what they should eat and how should they look after themselves so that the newborn children are healthy. This will ensure that the future generation of the country is hale and hearty.”Durgesh Srivastava, spokesperson, Lucknow University
Addressing students during the convocation in the varsity last year, Patel referenced Abhimanyu from Mahabharata who received warfare skills in his mother's womb. She had also claimed that there is an institute in Germany which had introduced such a course, reported ANI.
"A guideline has been prepared for this programme in which students will learn about 16 values. The programme mainly emphasises on family planning and nutrition value to be taken by pregnant women. Various workshops will be organised under this new course," Srivastava said.
The university spokesman said since it is a new course and first-of-its-kind in the country, there is curiosity among the students.
"People related to the field of medical education and music will be roped in for this course," he said.
Srivastava added that the course is the "vision" of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.
According to ANI, students and doctors are both curious and excited about the course. Senior gynaecologist Dr Madhu Gupta told ANI that the course would help support women and child welfare programme.
"Our country has rich culture and values. During both pre-conception and conception, the emotions and thinking of a woman reflect on her child. There is a need to look after women's activities, food and mental peace during pregnancy. This prog would support women and child welfare programme," she said.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI and NDTV.)
(For long, women's health has been sidelined and put on the back burner, not taken seriously, not researched, not explored, silenced. FIT is launching its 'Her Health' campaign, that will focus on health stories that put women and their health issues front and centre. What would you like us to talk about? Write to us at FIT@thequint.com)