How to Dress When Pregnant? ‘New ‘Garbha Sanskar’ Course Will Help

Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow University will be the first in the country to launch a certificate and diploma course on ‘Garbha Sanskaar.’

In a unique initiative ahead of the International Women's Day, Lucknow University’s Institute of Women Studies is planning to launch the course to educate students on motherhood and pregnancy.

The course has raised some eyeballs already because among the topics to be covered are what maternity clothes to wear and what music she should listen to.

"The step has been taken after state governor Anandiben Patel, who is also the chancellor of state varsities, proposed the administration to train girls for their prospective role as mothers," Durgesh Srivastava, spokesperson, Lucknow University told ANI.

It will be either a three-month certificate or a six-month diploma course, and male students are also encouraged to participate.