Do Anti-Hangover Pills Actually Work?

Imagine a crazy night out when the drinks flowed a little too much. You are catching up with your buddies after a long time, and you have a full night ahead of you. A second drink is ordered before the first is even finished, and various kinds of alcohol are mixed up. The night is soon a blur and the next thing you know, you wake up with a throbbing headache, a dehydrated body and the inability to get out of bed. When the dreaded hangover comes, you regret everything.

But what if you could have all the fun without the consequences? Party without regret? Have the fabulous fun night that you went out with the intention of but don’t suffer the hangover the next day? A range of pills, available over-the-counter, now offer you just that. It seems too good to be true, sounding more like magic than magic ever did.