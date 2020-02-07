Is 10pm-4am Truly the Best Time to Hit the Sack?

Much has been said about sleep in the field of health, and its absolute importance in keeping your body healthy remains undisputed. Now, among several myths, old-wives’ tales and fads about it, there’s one about the 10pm to 4am window - suggesting a bed time of 10pm and waking up at 4am. On the face of it, there is nothing wrong with this advice. Several successful people like Tim Cook, Michelle Obama, Richard Branson, to name a few, are known to have a very early start to their day.

However, is there any scientific truth behind the benefits of this particular time window?