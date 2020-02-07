Is 10pm-4am Truly the Best Time to Hit the Sack?
Much has been said about sleep in the field of health, and its absolute importance in keeping your body healthy remains undisputed. Now, among several myths, old-wives’ tales and fads about it, there’s one about the 10pm to 4am window - suggesting a bed time of 10pm and waking up at 4am. On the face of it, there is nothing wrong with this advice. Several successful people like Tim Cook, Michelle Obama, Richard Branson, to name a few, are known to have a very early start to their day.
However, is there any scientific truth behind the benefits of this particular time window?
The first thing Dr Madhusudan Singh Solanki, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist with Max Smart Superspeciality Hospital, New Delhi, says is that there is no such thing as a very definite time window for sleep. Yes, it’s advisable to go to bed on time and wake up reasonably early, but a fixed time frame like 10-4 has little to do with it.
The doctor also adds that, “However, current evidence indicates that more important than the time to go to bed is the regularity of your sleep-wakefulness schedule, the duration (which is seven to eight hours in healthy individuals) and quality of sleep. So, if you feel sleepy at around 12 am at night and you wake up fresh at 7-8 am, there is no scientific evidence so far to suggest that shifting your sleep time to 10 pm will optimize your health.”
Dr Vivek Nangia, Director and Head, Pulmonology, Medical Critical Care and Sleep Disorders, Fortis Hospital, New Delhi, agrees and says that it is essential to be in bed for seven to eight hours specifically at night for good health.
“The best time for an adult to be in bed is during the night for seven to eight hours. Basically, there is a circadian rhythm in your body. This means that there is a time to sleep and a time to work. Some people may claim that they sleep for 7-8 set hours during the day, but that doesn’t matter. The number of hours varies depending on the individual and their age.”
He adds, "A toddler can sleep between 13-15 hours in a day and as they grow up, it comes down to 9-10 hours in adolescence, which further comes down to 7-8 hours during adulthood which later comes to 6-7 hours post 65 years of age."
Understanding Your Sleep
Dr Nangia makes an important point about getting enough sleep particularly at night. He explains it further.
"Daylight acts as a cue to keep awake and darkness, on the other hand, is a cue to go to sleep. So, when it is dark one should figure out seven to eight hours of good sleep."
This relation between the time of the day and your body’s internal clock is due to your circadian rhythm.
What is Your Circadian Rhythm?
In simple terms, it is your internal body clock, according to the National Sleep Foundation, US. An average individual’s body feels sleepy or drowsy during the same hours of the day every day. This is due to your body’s understanding of day and night.
Dr Solanki, much like any expert on sleep, links your circadian rhythm with optimum quality of sleep.
“The window of 10 pm to 4 am mostly correlates with a major part of the circadian rhythm of sleep for most individuals. This window can be anywhere between ten in the night to eight or nine the next morning. Hence following that can help your sleep as well as allow the circadian rhythm to function properly. This, in turn, would lead to good quality of sleep and help with the restorative functions that take place in the body during sleep.”Dr Madhusudan Singh Solanki
On the question of 10 pm-4am being the most ideal time to be asleep, Dr Nangia says, "According to the circadian rhythm, there are certain hormones which are at their peak during the night. This peak helps in regulating hormones, and sugar and cholesterol levels, to name few of the many bodily functions requiring adequate sleep."
But he emphasises:
How Important it is to Follow an Ideal Sleep Pattern?
Needless to say, very.
“People who work in shifts or travel transcontinental, or work in BPO’s or medical emergency centres, mostly suffer from circadian rhythm disorder because they are not following the natural course set out for their bodies. Also, when you sleep during the day, the quality of sleep is not as good as it should be. In some of these instances, people may be suffering from delayed shift circadian rhythm.”Dr Nangia
"This happens when the sleeping pattern is delayed - sleeping at 2-3 at night and waking up at 10-11 in the morning. The other is advanced shift circadian disorder rhythm which is marked by sleeping early and waking up early like going to bed at 8-9pm and waking up at 1am," adds Dr Nangia.
If you do not address your body’s natural clock, it can lead to several problems that include hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, psychological problems, obesity, skin problems, ageing, lower immunity, to name a few.
In a more serious turn, sleeping less than seven hours per night on a regular basis is associated with problems like weight gain, hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, stroke, depression and increased mortality risk. Poor sleep also results in low immunity, increased pain perception, poor performance in everyday activities and greater risk of accidents, says Dr Solanki.
How Does One Address Irregular Sleep?
Both doctors suggest similar techniques to address a disrupted sleep cycle. They can be listed down as follows:
- Topping the list is of course smartphones. Avoid being on screens an hour before going to bed.
- Instead read a book or play soothing music (or both!)
- Try light, guided meditation.
- Taking a bath a little before bedtime helps.
- Avoid napping during the day.
- Avoid vigorous exercise in late evening.
- Cut down intake of tea or coffee during and after late evening.
- Avoid alcohol and smoking.
- Do not go to bed immediately after a meal. Keep a gap of at least two hours in between dinner and bed-time.
- Practice basic bedroom hygiene in the form of dim lights and soothing fragrances.
- If you find it difficult to go to bed at the same time every day, try setting a bed-time alarm. It is a small step in holding yourself accountable in going to bed on time. It is important to train your body to go to bed and wake up at the same time.
There is also a word of caution about self-medication which should be avoided at all costs. Don’t use alcohol or other drugs to combat sleep disturbance. Instead seek professional help, if you feel the need.
Though this may sound like a lot all at once, approach them only as simple tips that can be incorporated in your daily lifestyle. There will always be commitments to your job and family, irregular work hours, long commutes and household chores that might keep you up beyond your bedtime. But the idea is to try to stick to a regular sleep cycle, as much as life allows, and ideally go to bed between the 10pm-12am window.
(Rosheena Zehra is a published author and media professional. You can find out more about her work here.)
