10 Effective Ways to Control Obesity
Know the 10 effective ways that can help you control obesity.
Obesity is a serious health issue which leads to increase in weight and does not alone make a person look different physically but puts him or her at higher risk of diseases like diabetes, certain cancers, cardiovascular diseases.
There may be different causes of obesity like the genetics, unhealthy food choices, lack of physical activity and environmental factors. But the good news is that one can reverse obesity and prevent it if they are at a risk of suffering from the disease.
Here are 10 tips that shall help you prevent obesity and avoid the more complicated diseases like diabetes and heart related diseases.
Drink More water
Water is the 100% calorie free drink that can help you prevent obesity and maintain a healthy weight as well.
According to NIH, water boosts the resting energy expenditure in adults up to 30% for at least 1 hour after drinking water. Studies have shown that increase in consumption of water for a long period of time helps lose weight, attain a low BMI and burn body fat.
Eat Less Salt
According to WHO, you must have less than 5 grams of salt in your food on a daily basis. The sodium present in the salt may promote weight gain and cause obesity. Sodium increases the water retention in the body thus increasing the weight. The study by NIH found that people with high sodium intake were 28-30% higher risk of suffering from obesity. One must avoid the extra salt in home-made food, pizzas, french fries and frozen foods to control the extra salt intake.
Avoid Simple Sugar
Simple sugars which are used as added sugars in ice creams and candies in the form of corn syrup or cane starch are full of calories with no nutrients. Studies found that these sugar filled foods were associated to the gain in weight which leads to obesity, type-2 diabetes and puts the person at a risk of heart diseases as well.
You can replace the cold drinks, ice creams and sweets with coconut water, jaggery, fruits and juices with natural sugars.
Always Have Your Breakfast
People skip their breakfast to reduce their calorie intake but that leads to over eating later in the day. You must have a proper, satisfying breakfast in the morning after 8-10 hours of break at night. This does not make you extremely hungry in the afternoon, so you can have control portions with healthy choices.
Eat Fibre Rich Foods
According to NIH, fibre rich foods are great to control obesity since they keep you full for longer and reduce the calorie intake. It reduces the calorie density of the food and cuts down the fat accumulation as well. Foods rich in fibre include grains, avocados, fruits, broccoli, dried foods, berries, beans, etc.
Increase Your Protein Intake
Protein is a nutrient that can help a person lose weight and prevent obesity. According to NIH, protein foods boost metabolism, curbs the appetite and helps reduce the production of hormones causing gain in weight. Protein foods have high thermic effect which helps the body burn fat even in sleep and tends to make you feel less hungry.
Include Calcium Rich Foods
According to a study by NIH, calcium foods have proved to have anti-obesity properties which helps boosts fat breakdown and reduces fat synthesis. Foods rich in calcium include milk, cheese, yogurt, green leafy vegetables, oranges, figs, etc.
Eat Healthy Nuts
People avoid nuts because they fear the extra calories and fats present in them. But the studies of NIH suggest that they are rich in nutrients and antioxidants that prevent weight gain and curb the appetite of a person making you eat less later in the day. These nuts include walnuts, peanuts and almonds.
Stay Active
Staying active is a great way to shed those extra kilos and keep obesity at bay. You can workout daily if you are a fitness enthusiast or include some fun activities that help you remain active and can be followed on a regular basis. These activities may include- cycling, jogging, running, swimming, yoga or dancing.
Regular Check Ups
You can be healthy and not suffer from obesity while few people may be skinny yet be at a risk of suffering from obesity. The best way to know if you are suffering from obesity or not is to consult a doctor. The doctor shall check your BMI depending on your height and weight to assess your situation. If need be, he will send you to a nutritionist for a few health and diet related tips to prevent obesity.
