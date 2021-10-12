10 Effective Ways to Control Obesity

Obesity is a serious health issue which leads to increase in weight and does not alone make a person look different physically but puts him or her at higher risk of diseases like diabetes, certain cancers, cardiovascular diseases.

There may be different causes of obesity like the genetics, unhealthy food choices, lack of physical activity and environmental factors. But the good news is that one can reverse obesity and prevent it if they are at a risk of suffering from the disease.

Here are 10 tips that shall help you prevent obesity and avoid the more complicated diseases like diabetes and heart related diseases.