Income & Mental Health: Can Higher Wages Treat Depression, Reduce Suicides?

Is there a link between income and mental health?

Can financial intervention help reduce the risk of depression and lower the rate of suicide in countries like India?

Dr Soumitra Pathare, consultant psychiatrist and Director of Centre for Mental Health, Law and Policy at ILS, speaks to FIT about recent studies that point to the positive impact of cash transfer programmes and higher living wages on the mental health of populations involved, particularly when it comes to depression and suicides.

Below are some excerpts of my conversation with Dr Pathare.