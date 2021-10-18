Ways to Keep Your Mental Health in Check While Working From Home
Here are some ways that can help you manage mental health issues due to work from home.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown has been hard for everyone. It has taken a huge toll on the mental health of those working from home.
According to Mayo Clinic, the confinement and lack of work-life balance has increased cases of anxiety and depression.
It is necessary to find ways that help us face these changes. Here are some ways that can help keep depression if you have been working from home.
Take Breaks
Going to the office meant we had lunch breaks and tea breaks in between where we could talk to our colleagues. But while working from home, we may ignore taking breaks and there is no opportunity to socialise.
It is necessary to take enough breaks in order to avoid burnout and recharge your mind and body.
Talk Beyond Work
Talking to your colleagues beyond projects and deadlines can make a huge difference to your mental health.
Sometimes, lack of communication and social interaction pushes us into a cocoon where we become overcritical of the smallest things.
Share things beyond work with anyone you're comfortable with. A virtual call once a week can be fun and refreshing.
Eat Healthy and Stay Hydrated
What we eat and drink has a huge impact on our mental as well as physical health. According to the US NIH, consumption of water is associated with reduced risk of depression.
You might skip your meals due to a number of reasons. Make sure you prepare your meals in advance if you have a tight schedule. Keep a bottle of water near your table and drink frequently.
Organise Your Working Space
You might spend more than half your day working. The environment you work in has a huge impact on your mental health.
Keep you work environment clean. Clear the clutter. A well-lit room with good ventilation is important. If you are a plant lover, you can keep a few small plants around too.
Ask for Help
Stigmatisation of mental health issues might make us uncomfortable and stop us from seeking help. There's no harm in asking for a few days off if you're not in a good state of mind.
