Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment

Double-checking things at times is a common human condition.

When you're leaving your house for a long trip, you tend to double check if their doors are locked properly, or the ovens and gas is off.

It is quite normal to do so for the sake of safety and protection, but when people start to check the same things multiple times and they don't have control over the impulse to do so, it is considered a compulsion.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, Obsessive-Compulsive disorder is a condition of anxiety characterised by these compulsions or obsessions.

Obsessions and compulsions are recurrent and intrusive thoughts that are typically unwanted and tough to fight off.

To put it simply, in this case, the repetitive thoughts of 'the house is unsafe', is a reason for anxiety which leads to compulsionss that are actions performed to reduce the anxiety related to the obsessions.