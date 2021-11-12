Parkinson's Disease: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

The condition is more common in people above the age of 60, of which only 1 percent is affected.

According to the doctors at Mayo Clinic, it is more common in males than in females. When the condition is seen in people below the age of 50, it is termed as young-onset of Parkinson's disease.

Following the diagnosis, the average life expectancy of a person can span anywhere from 7 to 14 years. The disorder is chronic and worsens over time. Let's understand the causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of the disease.