All About Rice: 5 Nutrition Packed Local Indian Rice You Need to Try

Visit any superstore or an online store and you will be surprised at the kinds of rice they offer. This is confusing and the information overload makes it complicated.

Rice is characterized by length and shape, colour, texture, and aroma. The choice of rice depends on the dish you want to cook.

There are several rice recipes, and we need to think about the recipe before deciding on the variety of rice to be used.

Here are a few rice varieties you should try