Sexolve 280 : 'My Friend Wants To Have Sex With My Wife'

Dear RainbowMan,

I belong to a very liberal family. We have been open minded all the while. My wife and I had multiple relationships before we got into our own committed relationship with each other. We fell so madly, deeply, profoundly in love with each other that we did not need to think twice about getting into a committed relationship. The love is good, the love making is good, the sex is good.

We have a three year old child with each other and we have a nanny and a room for them so we have all the facilities to not stop us or interrupt us from having sex all the time. Now, this is the most wonderful thing about us, but there is more.

We have often spoken about our fantasies, we have also tried doing things with each other - bondage, 69, mild S&M… everything. The one thing that I am unable to broach is about getting another person involved. I have a great set of friends and amongst them, I have 2 friends who are very very close to me and I tell them all about the sex that we have. It is like the close bond that bros have with each other. Nothing wrong per se.

However, one of my friends, who likes my wife, told me that he has grown fondness for her and that he gets a hard on every time he sees her or when I speak about having sex with her. I, at first, felt odd, but then I thought this is natural. Now, I want to set up a date at home for my wife and him. I want him to have the pleasure of enjoying with my wife.

Its not about being kinky, but he is my close friend, like a brother. Now, I don’t know how I could convince my wife to do this, so I am plotting a scene where he and my wife could be together and he could just tickle her where she likes to be tickled and it will lead to them having sex consensually. I mean, I don’t want her to have sex without her consent so I am plotting this as a surprise, so that it happens with consent. How can I make this happen.

Liberal Love