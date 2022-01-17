Sexolve 288: ‘I Am a Mother, I Want to Transition'

Dear RainbowMan,



I am a 32 year year old man. It took some courage to type that because I was not a man before. I was a woman. I had the body of a woman and inside that resides a man. I dont know how to say this, but I have always known. I am happily married to a man. I am incredibly feminine I am told in the external ways and means, but inside I am a Man. I always knew I was a man. I dont know where to go from here. You are the first person I am telling this to. Maybe the fact that this is anonymous helps me speak out without the fear of anything. I am married to a man and have a lovely 6 year old daughter. My relationship with my husband is good - sexual too. I have told my husband about this feeling and he tells me that I should read more about it and ask people. He in fact encouraged me to write to you. I dont know much about this - or what is happenning with me. Can you help me figure out. I have always imagined myself having a penis and being a man. I hate my vagina and my breasts though I have had admirers of them in my teenage where I had quite an active sex life. My husband tells me he is okay if I become a man and that he will always love me. I dont know what to do. I dont know if I am thinking right or what it is called. Can you please help me figure. Is there something wrong with me?

Mother Man

Dear Friend,

Thank you for sharing such a personal part of your life with me. Thanks to your husband who urged you to make this connection with me.