10 Ways to Reduce the Risk of Lung Cancer
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths across the globe, according to Mayo Clinic. Though smokers are at a higher risk of developing lung cancer, but it can also affect non-smokers. Risk of lung cancer increases with the duration of smoking and the number of cigarrettes you smoke on a daily basis.
Headaches, hoarseness, loss of breath, blood while coughing, non-stop coughing, pain in the bones are few common symptoms of lung cancer. There are various options for treating lung cancer. But today we shall pay attention to the ways that can help prevent lung cancer.
Avoid Smoking
According to a study published in PubMed, 90% of lung cancers are associated with smoking. Smoking increases the risk of lung cancer by 25% in men and by 25.7% in women.
According to Cancer.gov, once you quit smoking, the damaged tissue starts to repair itself and irrespective of your age, quitting reduces the chances of lung cancer and increases the chances of you living longer.
Avoid Second-Hand Smoke
According to the American Cancer Society, the best way to reduce the risk of lung cancer is by avoiding smoking and breathing in somebody else's smoke. There are nearly 70 chemicals in second hand smoke that can cause lung cancer.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), secondhand smoke is responsible for around 7,300 deaths due to lung cancer.
Avoiding the Cancer-Causing Agents at Work
You must avoid a few cancer-causing substances at your workplace. According to Cancer.gov, there are laws to protect workers from harmful substances like asbestos, nickel, arsenic and chromium. Moreover, no smoking rules at the office can also prevent damage from second hand smoking.
Eat Healthy
According to the US NIH, diet and nutrition play an important role in cancer prevention and treatment. High intake of fruits, vegetables, soy products and fish have proven benefits. Red meat or processed meat increases the risk of getting cancer.
However, different food combinations can have complex effects. That is why it is important to plan a comprehensive diet chart with the help of your doctor.
Avoid Radon Exposure
According to the US Environmental protection Agency, houses must be checked regularly for any radon exposure to prevent the development of lung cancer and other health complications. According to the US NIH, breathing in radon increases the development of lung tumors.
Know the Family History
According to Mayo Clinic, if anyone in your immediate family like your parent or sibling ever suffered from lung cancer, that puts you twice at risk as compared to people with no family history of lung cancer. Both genetics and environmental factors are responsible for lung cancer.
Prior information of your family history and regular screenings may help reduce the risk of getting lung cancer.
Reduce the Risk of HIV
According to the American Society of Cancer, HIV infection is a risk factor when it comes to development of lung cancer. HIV infection doubles the risk of lung cancer.
Exercise Regularly
According to the US NIH, regular physical exercise is linked to the reduced risk of lung cancer. Physical exercise reduces the risk of lung cancer by 20 to 50% in men and 20-30% in women.
Exercise is associated with improved immune function, lung function, reduced inflammation, reduction in carcinogen levels and repair of DNA. All these factors prevent the development of lung cancer.
Limit High Energy Radiation on Chest
According to the Centers of Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), though radiation therapy is a part of cancer treatment, but long exposure to radiation on chest can increase the risk of lung cancer.
Consult Your Doctor About Screening
In case you have a family history of lung cancer, you are exposed to toxins at your workplace or second hand smoke regularly, you should consult your doctor about regular tests and screenings for lung cancer.
This is important because an early diagnosis can help prevent the spread of cancer cells and save lives with the right treatment at the right time.
