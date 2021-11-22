10 Ways to Reduce the Risk of Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths across the globe, according to Mayo Clinic. Though smokers are at a higher risk of developing lung cancer, but it can also affect non-smokers. Risk of lung cancer increases with the duration of smoking and the number of cigarrettes you smoke on a daily basis.

Headaches, hoarseness, loss of breath, blood while coughing, non-stop coughing, pain in the bones are few common symptoms of lung cancer. There are various options for treating lung cancer. But today we shall pay attention to the ways that can help prevent lung cancer.