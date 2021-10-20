10 Superfoods for a Healthy Pregnancy
Know the 10 foods that can help you have a healthy pregnancy.
Pregnancy brings with it tons of questions and concerns. Why believe in hearsay when we have the top ten superfoods for all you expecting mothers whose benefits are backed by science.
According to the US NIH, these foods will make sure that you get the required amount of fats, proteins, minerals and other nutrients that is enough for both you and the baby.
Dairy Products
You can consume extra proteins and calcium for your overall health and the baby. Products like milk, cheese, yogurt can be easily found in the market.
The dairy products contain two types of proteins: casein and whey and are also rich in nutrients like vitamin B, phosphorus, magnesium and zinc. Greek yogurt is the healthiest of all due to highest content of calcium and probiotics that keep the gut healthy as well.
Legumes
Legumes mainly include foods like beans, peas, lentils, black beans and chick peas. These are all plant-based and high source of protein. These foods also contain nutrients like folates, iron, calcium, protein and fiber that is required more during the pregnancy.
According to the US NIH, a pregnant woman needs 600 micrograms of folate everyday and legumes can be a great source. Lentil curries, taco salads with black beans and chickpeas hummus can be great options for healthy and tasty diet.
Sweet Potato
Sweet potatoes are a healthy and tasty option that can be cooked in various ways. They are a rich source of plant-based protein known as beta carotene that gets converted into vitamin A.
The animal-based sources of vitamin A can become toxic and can be replaced with sweet potatoes. Moreover they are rich in fiber which improves digestion, maintains blood sugar levels and helps with pregnancy constipation as well.
Salmon
Salmon can be cooked in various ways like grilling, slathering in pesto, steamed, deep fried or with a whole wheat bagel. Besides the variety of recipes it contains omega-3 fatty acids that have multiple benefits as well.
Omega-3 fatty acids is found in the sea food and helps in the development of the brain and eyes of the baby.
Moreover, salmon does not contain toxic metals like mercury and is a natural source of vitamin D keeping the bones and immunity healthy.
Eggs
Eggs are an incredible source of nutrients like fats, proteins, minerals packed with 80 calories. It contains choline that is considered an important nutrient for the development of spine and brain of the baby.
According to the US NIH, one egg contains 147 milligrams of choline and pregnant women must consume at least 450 milligrams daily.
Leafy and Green Vegetables
Dark and leafy green vegetables like broccoli, kale and spinach have been known to be packed with nutrients. You can mix it and try it with new recipes to make it tastier.
They are filled with nutrients like folate, iron, potassium, vitamin K, vitamin A and vitamin C. In a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, it was found that these vegetables also reduce the risk of low weight of baby during delivery.
Lean Meat
Lean chicken, beef and meat top the high-protein diet and are rich in choline, iron and vitamin B as well making it essential during the pregnancy.
Iron is required more during pregnancy because of increasing blood volume and especially during the third trimester. Iron deficiency might lead to problems like fatigue and anemia. Vitamin C foods can be consumed along with these for better absorption of iron.
Berries
The small watery fruit is filled with antioxidants, fiber, vitamin C and healthy carbs. The low glycemic index in berries helps keep maintain optimal blood sugar levels.
The high content of water and fiber makes it a tasty, low-calorie snack and the few common ones are raspberries, blueberries and strawberries.
Whole grains
Whole grains like quinoa, brown rice, oats and wheat berries should be used in the regular diet instead of white rice and pasta that are not only unhealthy but high in calories.
These whole grains are a rich source of protein, vitamin B, fiber and magnesium.
Avocado
Avocado has gained popularity recently due its buttery taste and rich texture. It is rich in the monounsaturated fatty acids that makes it healthier than other fruits.
It is rich in nutrients like folate, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin K and vitamin E. The healthy fats can help build healthy skin, brain and tissues of the fetus and the folates can prevent any neural defects and ensure healthy brain and spine development.
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.