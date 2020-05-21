Lentils and beans are the most underplayed and unappreciated meal options. Lockdown is a perfect time to get them back on our menu in a big way.Firstly, because most of us have stocked up on them already, and secondly they can be the answer to our nutrition needs during this time.The three solid pillars of good health are: enough nutrients, good quality protein, and fibre for gut health - and lentils and beans deliver all three in abundance. Plus, they are a very cost effective source of good quality protein.Give our lentil recipes a try!Refreshing Dal-Beetroot MedleyBoil 1/2 cup (after soaking for 2 hours) green moong dal till they are done, but still have a bite. Let them cool. Then add 1 shredded beetroot 1 chopped spring onion, roasted peanuts or walnuts and season with salt and pepper. Drizzle over the salad a dressing made up of 1 tsp shredded ginger, 1/2 tsp mustard paste, 1 tsp oil and 1 tsp vinegar (mixed well). Chill and have.COVID-19 Lockdown: Try These 7 Healthy Beetroot Recipes Hyderabadi Khatti DalCook 1 cup tuvar (split red gram or arhar) dal with 3 cups of water, salt to taste, a pinch of turmeric powder, 1 cup chopped tomato, 1 tsp ginger garlic paste, a pinch of red chilli powder and 2 slit green chilies. Add 1 tsp tamarind pulp and cook for 5 min.Make a tempering of 2-3 garlic cloves, 2 dry red chillies, few curry leaves, 1 tsp cumin seeds and 1/2 tsp mustard seeds in 1 tsp oil and pour on the dal. Enjoy with rice.Gujarati Dal RotiSoak 1 cup Tuvar (arhar) dal for one hour in very little water. Heat a pan, add the cooked dal and dry whatever liquid is left. Add 1 tbsp sugar and fry the dal with sugar continuously till the remaining water disappears. Now add 1 tbsp cardamom powder and 1/2 tsp poppy seeds in it. Then let the mix cool down.Meanwhile make a dough out of wheat flour, a little oil and water. Put some stuffing in the center of the each dough, roll out a roti and cook in a hot tawa, ably a little ghee on both sides. Pairs well with raitaDal TikkiSoak 30 gm chana dal, grind it, add finely chopped 20 gm onion, spices, 30 gm boiled potato or steamed cauliflower, shape like a pattie and air fry. Eat placed in between burger buns or with a coleslaw on the side.Healthy, Creative Cucumber Recipes to Try During COVID-19 LockdownDal SoupTake 2 tbsp of dal (any), add 1 and a half cup of water and tadka of just chopped 1 tbsp onion and 1 green chilly, and salt and lots of zeera. (adding tomato is optional). Cook it and when it is ready just squeeze a bit of lemon on top... then sip the dal soup slowly.COVID-19 Lockdown: Try These Healthy, Tasty Besan RecipesBeans SaladSteam a handful of French beans. Boil 1 handful each channa, rajma, kala channa. It would be best if you soaked them over night. Cube 1 small cucumber, 1 small boiled potato and 1 small apple. Toss in lemon juice. Add to the beans with a fistful of raisins. Whisk together 1-table-spoon olive oil, juice of 1 lemon, 1teaspoon vinegar, a dash mustard, and 1 clove mashed garlic. Let the dressing sit for a while to allow the flavours to infuse then pour over the beans and fruits.Tear up a few leaves fresh lettuce, wash well, pat dry and add to the rest of the ingredients just before you eat. You can add a boiled egg too.COVID-19 Lockdown: Get Adventurous With These Cauliflower Recipes Beans BrushettaMash 1 cup boiled lobia (black eyed peas) and mix with 3 tbsp yogurt. Add spices and herbs of choice. I usually add a pinch each of mustard, salt, oregano/basil and pepper, and a tsp of coconut or olive oil. Spread on multigrain bread and top with lettuce, sliced cucumber and tomato. Grill or simply chill and eat.COVID-19 Lockdown: Seven Easy and Tasty Egg Recipes to Try(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)