7 Ways to Control Stress Eating

According to a report published by Harvard Medical School, stress affects eating habits of the people in different ways. Usually when people are in mental or physical distress, they tend to eat more junk food high in fats and sugars.

These foods dampen the feelings of stress or emotions temporarily.

Stress eating can be accompanied by other behaviours like increase in alcohol intake, less sleep, lack of exercise, which also contributes to weight gain or obesity. Here are a few ways you can avoid stress eating.