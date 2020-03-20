14 Pvt. Firms Get License to Evaluate COVID-19 Tests Kits in India

Fourteen private companies including Swiss firm Roche Diagnostics India have been given test license by the drug regulator DCGI for evaluation of the quality of COVID-19 testing kits, a CDSCO official said.

Apart from Roche Diagnostics India, rest of the 13 are Indian firms include CoSara Diagnostics from Ahmedabad and CPC Diagnostics from Chennai.

All these companies will evaluate the quality of testing kits and submit their data to the Drug Controller General of India.