40,000 Ventilators Ordered, Focus on Readiness: Health Ministry

Is our testing capacity enough?

Yes, says ICMR. “We have ordered and received 5 lakh more probes from the US. IN the labs the current capacity is to test over 1 lakh patients, we have 1 lakh reagents. People can go to the government or private labs.”

ICMR added that their current testing strategy is adequate as we are not yet testing to our full capacity due to a paucity of cases. “We are only testing 30% of our full capacity and have approved 44 private labs today. Yes, the number of tests done is increasing but not that much.”

“We have increased the ICMR testing guidelines to include people with severe acute respiratory illnesses as a precaution,” he added.

“There is no need to increase random sampling,” he insists.

ICMR also addressed today’s news of US-based healthcare company Abbott’s super fast kits saying that the purpose of point-of-care kits is in their simple functionality, but “it shouldn't be that easy that anyone can do it, the general public needs to listen to the advise of professionals for COVID tests.”

“If there comes a time, we will have point-of-care kits too,” he said.