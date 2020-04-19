45-Days-Old Baby Dies of COVID-19 in Delhi Hospital

A one-and-a-half-month-old baby has died of coronavirus infection at a hospital in Delhi, officials said on Sunday, 19 April in perhaps the first fatality of an infant due to COVID-19 in the national capital.

The baby died at Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital attached to the Centre-run Lady Hardinge Medical College.

"The baby was brought to the hospital a few days ago. He tested positive for COVID-19. The child was admitted to SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) ward and died yesterday," a doctor at the hospital said on the condition of anonymity.

The surveillance team has been informed for contact tracing, he said.