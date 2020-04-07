AIIMS to Give Five N-95 Masks to Healthcare Workers for 20 Days

He further pointed us towards the CDC guidelines that explain that “extended use of N95 respirator masks has been recommended as an option for conserving respirators during previous respiratory pathogen outbreaks and pandemics.”

These are well-established guidelines for managing supplies during shortages, that definite the various steps healthcare workers must take to ensure that the masks are being used efficiently and safely.

AIIMS’ Resident Doctor's Association (RDA) had written to their administration on 16 Match about the lack of PPE in the hospital, and have been raising the issue since.

This is one strategy to protect healthcare workers and buy time to increase the stock of PPEs.