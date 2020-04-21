Rajasthan Shows 5.4% Accuracy; States to Stop Antibody Tests: ICMR
Dr R Gangakhedkar of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that they will be validating the antibody kits on field trips as states have complained about issues with detection of positive samples.
“We got a complaint from one state saying that there is an issue in detection, the kits were detecting less. So we asked two other states and found out that the positive samples from RTPCR have a lot of variation - from 6 to 71 per cent. This is not good and needs to be investigated.”Dr R Gangakhedkar, ICMR
In Tuesday’s press brief, the Union Health Ministry and ICMR announced that they have asked all states to stop antibody tests for the next two days.
In the last month, the ICMR issued tenders for the procurement of 5 lakh antibody test kits.
“This is a first-generation test and variation is normal as results are in a crude form. It’s just been 3.5 months of this disease and we need to refine tests,” said the ICMR. Rajasthan was reportedly the state with the original complaint.
Rajasthan’s health ministry Raghu Sharma said that he rapid test kits had only 5.4 per cent accuracy, reported NDTV.
Explaining Asymptomatic Cases
If there is one positive test, on average, there are two asymptomatic cases we find through contact tracing, said the ICMR.
“The lockdown and social or physical distancing is not a health measure, we are taking preemptive steps,” said Dr R Gangakhedkar.
Lav Agarwal adds that 80 per cent of cases globally are mild to very mild and 15 per cent are severe. 5 per cent are critical cases.
The virus’ incubation period is from two to 16 days, and on median, it's 5-6 days. In the first 3-5 days, the symptoms are not visible, so they are called presymptomatic or in common terms
“We are working with a preemptive approach and doing community surveillance. If we find a so-called asymptomatic, high-risk person with close contacts then we sample them all - even if the patient shows mild symptoms. This helps us to identify patients quick and reduce mortality.”Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW)
Then comes the purely asymptomatic results, and Agarwal read out the WHO’s report that said there were only a few reports of lab-confirmed asymptomatic cases and no documented asymptomatic transmission but this does not exclude the possibility of it occurring in the future.
