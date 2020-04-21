Rajasthan Shows 5.4% Accuracy; States to Stop Antibody Tests: ICMR

In Tuesday’s press brief, the Union Health Ministry and ICMR announced that they have asked all states to stop antibody tests for the next two days.

In the last month, the ICMR issued tenders for the procurement of 5 lakh antibody test kits.

“This is a first-generation test and variation is normal as results are in a crude form. It’s just been 3.5 months of this disease and we need to refine tests,” said the ICMR. Rajasthan was reportedly the state with the original complaint.

Rajasthan’s health ministry Raghu Sharma said that he rapid test kits had only 5.4 per cent accuracy, reported NDTV.