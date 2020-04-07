‘Daily Mental Trauma’: Life of Cancer Patients in the Lockdown

One of their biggest fears in medication - or the potential lack thereof.

Akriti says that her mother broke her hip and cannot go to her regular once in three-week appointment, and instead needs pain medication.

“She takes the Fentanyl pain patch, a narcotic drug, and doctors can only prescribe 2 packs at a time. Earlier, I would get it from our palliative care sources and through a network of distributors who would deliver it at a lower cost. Now, they are not able to come home, and I have to source these medicines myself.”

She says she has found a pharmacy nearby but is worried about how long stocks will last. “ I had to scramble for a few days to get the medicines. And this dangerous and I am worried about exposing myself and my mother to the virus.”

Shabir adds that his stock is due to get over by 10 April. “It is very difficult to procure it and not taking them will create an even bigger challenge.”

Another obstacle in both Shabbir and Dr Ankita's path? Blood tests.

Akriti says her mother needs to get her blood count tested, and the pathologist who used to do home visits has shut his lab. “If her count goes below a certain number she needs a blood transfusion and so we need to get tested. We may have to go out. I’m keeping an eye of her to check for signs of weakness but this is difficult as she is already in bed with a fracture so it is hard to tell.”

From the ambulance to the hospital, Akriti is worried about exposing her mother but they are “taking it one day at a time.”