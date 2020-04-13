When Will We Have a COVID-19 Vaccine? 6 Months Says Brit Expert

However, it’s all not good news. Even if the vaccine is ready by September, manufacturing and distribution can delay the process - especially for its use all across the world.

But Gilbert says she has a plan for this - and is already in talks with the British government about funding and beginning production before the final results are even in.

While this seems unprecedented for vaccine trials that go through various rounds of testing and vetting before approval, these are extraordinary times as well.

A vaccine is vital in reducing the growing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide and will help tremendously in reducing the death rate of the disease.

(With inputs from Bloomberg.)