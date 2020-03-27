Why the Word Social Distancing is Problematic: Dr Mathew Varghese

The labourer, the daily wager in the market has no work. Who will give him wages without work? Crowds of men milling around rain baseras where some do get food tells a poignant tale of hunger. But my worry in this is I see only men. Where are the women and children? Suffering quietly hunger and deprivation as most Indian women do so that the bread winner can survive. They were anyway the ‘expendables’ in this time and space.

No, don't blame these helpless people for not 'Social distancing' they have no choice. Their only hope is that someone, some good soul somewhere, will bridge this ‘social distancing’ and reach out at least to let them exist. My worry is even if they survive the COVID they will succumb to hunger. The people in power around us who had a choice never cared. I hope someone somewhere has the heart to care.