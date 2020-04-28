Life After ICU: Patients Face Lasting Physical, Mental Distress

Dr Tandon explains that these are all a result of the near-death experiences which some of these patients have just come out of. “They often don’t talk about it openly, but it comes about when we have a consultation later.”

The impact on the brain is as explicit and shows up in the form of cognitive dysfunction. Simple mathematical work, cognitive ability to perform tasks, effect on memory, concentration, problem-solving - everything gets compromised depending on the length of stay and the amount of sedation used, Dr Ray adds.

This is observed even in younger people, although the severity may vary. A study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, found cognitive impairment in almost 20-30% of patients even after 12 months of discharge, with scores similar to patients with moderate traumatic brain injury or those with mild Alzheimer’s.

Another largely unaddressed issue remains that of ‘ICU delirium’ which impacts anywhere between 20-80 percent of patients, especially mechanically ventilated people. This delirium can include hallucinations, delusions and paranoia during and after the stay.

Moreover, the mental health impact goes beyond the patients to also impact those who are involved in their care and wellbeing. Post-Intensive Care Syndrome-Family (PICS-F) refers to the development of adverse psychological outcomes such as fatigue, anxiety, acute stress disorder, post-traumatic stress, depression and complicated grief among family members.