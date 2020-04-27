Stroke, Confusion, Dizziness: COVID-19 Impacts Brain in Some Cases

Experts are divided on why lack of taste or smell is being observed in a lot of COVID-19 patients. Some suggest this could be because of virus' direct involvement with the nervous system and others maintain caution by waiting for more conclusive studies.

A research report published on Jama Network involving 202 COVID-19 patients concluded that 130 patients reported an altered sense of smell or taste. This amounts to nearly 64% of such cases. 27 of these patients reported severely affected sense of smell and taste and, 48 reported "As bad as it can be".

The report further says, "Alterations in smell or taste were frequently reported by mildly symptomatic patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection and often were the first apparent symptom."

With rising number of cases showcasing symptoms such as loss of smell and taste, it is imperative to understand how these appear and if these symptoms are enough to begin self-isolation.

Another recent study done by the scientists of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur has hinted that loss of smell and taste could be because of disturbance in CNS.

The paper written by Dr. Surajit Ghosh and his team which has been accepted in ACS Chemical Neuroscience and supported by Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB), a Statutory Body of the Department of Science & Technology (DST) says,