COVID-19 India Update: Cases Near 50,000, Death Toll Reaches 1,694
The number of positive coronavirus cases rose to 49,391 in the country on Wednesday, 6 May. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, active cases stood at 33,514 and 1,694 have died.
Out of the total cases, 14,182 have recovered and one has migrated.
Madhya Pradesh has recorded 3,049 cases so far.
States such as Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh don't have any active cases as positive patients have recovered.
The ministry on its website also said, "From 6 May, the case status will be updated on the website only once a day in the morning instead of twice a day, as being done presently."
"States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation", it added.
