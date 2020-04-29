Should India Consider Sweden’s Unique COVID Model? Experts Answer

A Reuters report quotes him as saying,

“It is important to have a policy that can be sustained over a longer period, meaning staying home if you are sick, which is our message...Locking people up at home won’t work in the longer term. Sooner or later people are going to go out anyway.”

Sweden's concept of letting young people get exposed to the virus and protecting the elderly by recommending them to isolate is largely derived from the hypothesis that once a large portion of the population is infected with the virus, they will generate some kind of immunity against reinfection.

The biggest caveat in this theory - even though it is being touted by a considerable number of epidemiologists across the world as herd or community immunity - is that we don't yet know whether or not antibodies created by the virus are strong enough to not let the reinfection occur.

Experts are hoping that this new virus would possibly behave like other viruses such as SARS, influenza or measles but there is no conclusive study done so far. Even the World Health Organisation is not convinced.