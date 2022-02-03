It is "far too early" to talk about the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge has said.

"Definitely, we cannot say that this is the end of the pandemic. This is far too early. This virus has surprised us greatly more than once - for example, the Delta virus. But yes, this is a cause for optimism. But, we should not relax," Kluge told TASS news agency in an interview.