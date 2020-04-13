  • hamburger-icon
COVID-19 UP: 2 People Test Positive After Testing Negative Twice
Representational image. (Photo: AP)

Two people, one man and one woman, after testing negative twice in 24 hours showed positive results in a third report at Uttar Pradesh's Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Noida.

After two negative reports last week, both the patients were discharged from the hospitals. Upon a third positive test, authorities are now doing more tests.

Speaking to FIT, a senior official said,

"This is a new virus and things are still evolving. We are observing things closely every moment and taking decisions accordingly. A report will be sent to the centre after new test report arrives."

More details, in this case, are awaiting.

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded the maximum number of cases in the state so far. Last week, many areas in the city were sealed after they were declared coronavirus hotspots.

In the last few weeks, many such cases have surfaced from across the world where patients are testing positive after negative reports. This poses serious questions on discharge policy for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, WHO too is looking at reports of patients testing positive in a third test after testing positive twice.

In a statement, it said,

“We are closely liaising with our clinical experts and working hard to get more information on those individual cases. It is important to make sure that when samples are collected for testing on suspected patients, procedures are followed properly.”

