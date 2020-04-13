COVID-19 UP: 2 People Test Positive After Testing Negative Twice
Two people, one man and one woman, after testing negative twice in 24 hours showed positive results in a third report at Uttar Pradesh's Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Noida.
After two negative reports last week, both the patients were discharged from the hospitals. Upon a third positive test, authorities are now doing more tests.
Speaking to FIT, a senior official said,
More details, in this case, are awaiting.
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded the maximum number of cases in the state so far. Last week, many areas in the city were sealed after they were declared coronavirus hotspots.
In the last few weeks, many such cases have surfaced from across the world where patients are testing positive after negative reports. This poses serious questions on discharge policy for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, WHO too is looking at reports of patients testing positive in a third test after testing positive twice.
In a statement, it said,
