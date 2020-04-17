Silenced Traumas: Emotional Abuse During the Quarantine

Home can be a source of recurrent trauma for some. The fact that women are being forced to quarantine with abusive husbands and the spike in the rate of domestic violence has been a subject of much discussion.

Another group that’s being spoken about is queer individuals who are being forced to quarantine with their families of origin, which can be an extremely invalidating and non-affirming environment for several members of the community.

As a result, there have been some efforts to provide support and resources for these groups.