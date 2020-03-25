First COVID-19 Hospital Set Up by Reliance in Mumbai
With 101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths in Maharashtra as of Wednesday, 25 March, the state of novel coronavirus infections in the country is growing steadily.
Public healthcare systems are feeling the strain, and as the ICMR requested private players to come in, Reliance Foundation has launched the first hospital in India dedicated to COVID-19 patients.
All beds in the center are equipped with biomedical infrastructure like ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machines, and patient monitoring devices reports The Economic Times.
The center also includes a negative pressure room that can help in preventing cross-contamination and curbing the spread of the infection.
The foundation has also offered to set up special medical facilities to quarantine travellers from notified countries and suspected cases through contact tracing to quickly augment additional facilities for isolation and treatment of infected patients.
RIL has also built a fully-equipped isolation facility in Lodhivali, Maharashtra, reports IANS.
"Reliance Life Sciences is importing additional test kits and consumables for effective testing. Our doctors and researchers are also working overtime to find a cure for this deadly virus," said the company.
The company said it has deployed the combined strengths of Reliance Foundation, reliance Retail, Jio, Reliance Life Sciences, Reliance Industries and all 6 lakh members of the Reliance family on the action plan against COVID-19.
On Monday, 24 March, Reliance Industries Ltd. on Monday announced a host of measures to aid with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak including continued pay temporary workers, setting up a dedicated Covid-19 hospital and ramping up face-mask production, reported PTI.
(With inputs from The Economic Times, IANS and PTI)
