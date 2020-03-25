First COVID-19 Hospital Set Up by Reliance in Mumbai

With 101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths in Maharashtra as of Wednesday, 25 March, the state of novel coronavirus infections in the country is growing steadily.

Public healthcare systems are feeling the strain, and as the ICMR requested private players to come in, Reliance Foundation has launched the first hospital in India dedicated to COVID-19 patients.

All beds in the center are equipped with biomedical infrastructure like ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machines, and patient monitoring devices reports The Economic Times.

The center also includes a negative pressure room that can help in preventing cross-contamination and curbing the spread of the infection.