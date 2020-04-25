How To Build Your Immunity During Home Quarantine

Life in a lockdown is not easy and we all can agree to that. Changing our routine can be difficult and could take time. We still have weeks to go before it is safe to go out. While we are keeping ourselves safe at home, it is important to ensure that we are healthy and prepared – by boosting our immunity.

Here is how you can make the best of your time during home isolation and enhance the protective abilities of your immune system.

Staying at home protects us from the different antigens (bacteria or virus) present in the environment outside that could affect us. Our immune system is our body’s defence mechanism. When these antigens enter our body, our immune system recognises and kills them. Lymphocytes, a type of white blood cells when triggered, play a very important role to form antibodies. These antibodies remain in our body to identify the antigens if they attack us again in the future.