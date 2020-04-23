No. of COVID-19 Tests Rose by Nearly 33 Times in 30 Days: Centre

India’s rate of positive cases has remained the same after a month: at 4-4.5 percent of the total tests.

At half a million tests conducted, where India stands little above a total of 20,000 cases, here is where other countries stood:

The US reached had conducted 5 lac tests on 26 March, and it reported 80,000 positive cases

Italy reached the stage on 31 March, where 1,00,000 people tested positive

UK reached the stage on 20 April, with 1,20,000 positives.

For Turkey, the number was 80,000 positives against 5 lac tests.

“This universal comparison shows we seem to be doing well with our intensely focused strategy”, CK Mishra said.

The official kept reiterating, however, that this may not be enough, and the efforts will continue to minimise spread and save as many lives as possible. “This is an evolving strategy, which will change as the challenge expands.”