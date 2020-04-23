Blood Donations Drop by 75% Due to COVID-19, Here's How to Help

"I feel weak in the absence of a blood transfusion every 14th to 17th day. In the current circumstance, donors are not ready to go with me for the process. The blood society that always helps me, had told me to arrange a donor on my own after the lockdown was announced in March".

24-year-old Rahul, a thalassemia patient since birth tells FIT with distress in his voice.

"I am facing difficulty and I know more people like me here", he tells us on the phone from a small village in Uttar Pradesh.

A similar sentiment is echoed by many others with thalassemia - an inherited blood disorder that causes hemoglobin deficit in the body - patients from across the country whose "lifeline" is blood transfusion but they are unable to access it due to the lockdown restrictions.