SC Modifies Free COVID-19 Tests Order, Says It’s Only For The Poor

In an order dated 13 April, the Supreme Court modified its earlier direction to private labs to conduct COVID-19 tests for free and clarified that free testing is only for individuals covered under Ayushman Bharat (as already implemented by the government), and others belonging to those economically weaker sections of the society which the centre finds eligible.

The private labs, on the other hand, can continue to charge the payment from people who are able to afford the price cap of Rs 4500 fixed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Further, the court ordered the government to issue necessary guidelines for reimbursing the costs incurred by the private labs and to implement the necessary mechanism to defray their expenses.

The clarification follows an earlier order dated 8 April, when the apex court directed that private labs should conduct coronavirus tests free of cost, observing they need to be philanthropic in the hour of national crisis.

In the latest order, the court stated,