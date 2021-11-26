FAQ: Why is the New South Africa COVID Variant “B.1.1.529” Concerning?

Scientists believe B.1.1.529 to be far worse than the other COVID-19 variants because it has a different spike protein. The spike protein has 32 mutations. This is almost double the mutations found in Delta.

Mutation in the spike protein makes it difficult for the immune cells to attack the pathogens. This is why the new variant is considered a"variant of serious concern" by virologists.

South Africa has requested the World Health Organisation to conduct an urgent sitting on this new variant, on Friday.